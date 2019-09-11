“American Pickers” star bringing event to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Robbie Wolfe from “American Pickers” has been buying, selling, bartering, swapping, and collecting “mantiques” for 40 years. Now, he’s bringing his passion for gas and oil, hot rods and the vintage lifestyle to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

John Wells and Kevin Parker stopped by the Local 4 News Studio to discuss Davenport Americana.

Davenport Americana will host car shows, auctions, antiques, music and much more in the family-oriented event.

Davenport Americana is from Thursday to Saturday this week. For a full schedule and details of the event you can head to their website.