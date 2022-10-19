The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine.

The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at 12:30 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome at Riverside Park and encouraged to wave as guests and crew of the American Queen depart, a news release says.

After the American Queen’s departure, spectators are invited to enjoy the remainder of their afternoon along the riverfront and downtown Muscatine, the release says.

The Iowa Avenue parking entrance will be closed, so residents will need to enter the parking lot at the Cedar Street entrance. In the event the parking lot is full, there is parking available along Mississippi Drive and downtown Muscatine.

No tours of the boat will be available to the public.

The American Queen will arrive about 11 p.m. or a little later on Friday. Guests will disembark at 8:30 a.m. to explore Muscatine and board the boat at noon for a 12:30 p.m. departure.

Excursion stops will include the National Pearl Button Museum at The History and Industry Center, the Muscatine Art Center, and the Environmental Learning Center. In addition to the excursion stops, guests will have the opportunity to explore downtown and the riverfront.

The Saturday visit of American Queen Voyages is one of the final steps to Muscatine being named as a port stop on their 2023 calendar, the release says.

For more information, contact Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of community development and tourism at rpaulsen@muscatine.com.