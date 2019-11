Moline has several blood drives scheduled in the upcoming days.

The American Red Cross is running short on blood supply and is asking residents for help.

The local chapter explains that hospitals are using supply faster than donations are coming in which has created the shortage.

Every two seconds someone in the nation needs blood.

To schedule an appointment and to see the complete list of blood drives coming up, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=61265