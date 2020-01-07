American Red Cross offers donors a chance to attend Super Bowl LIV for giving blood

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, there were about 500 fewer blood drives hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than what is required to meet patient needs.

Many of these blood drives were postponed because travel and holiday activities made it more challenging for donors to find time to give blood. In fact, AAA estimated a record 115.6 Americans traveled during December 21 through January 1.

As a result, the American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donations from all blood types in addition to platelet donations. The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of type O blood and is encouraging more donors of this type to make an appointment now.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

In order to help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks, the Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to offer donors a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl. As a special thank you to donors, those who come to give blood or platelets between now and January 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live in Miami.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® — All Suite Oceanfront Resort from January 31 to February 3 and a $500 gift card for expenses. Additional details are available here.

“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation — and every donor — matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donations one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Sullivan.

Donors can make an appointment to give now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

1 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 N.W. Second Avenue, Galva, Illinois.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

2 to 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight Street, Kewanee, Illinois.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

12 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302. N. State Street, Geneseo, Illinois.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

12 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, Illinois.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hawk College – East, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, Illinois.

2 to 6 p.m., Alwood Elementary School, 101 E. A Street, Alpha, Illinois.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

2 to 6 p.m., St. John Vianney Church, 313 S. West Street, Cambridge, Illinois.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th Street, Clinton, Iowa.

2 to 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th Street, Orion, Illinois.

Thursday, January 30, 2020

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morrison Resthave, 408 Maple Avenue, Morrison, Illinois.

1 to 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, 201 First Street, Colona, Illinois.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Morrison Resthave, 408 Maple Avenue, Morrison, Illinois.