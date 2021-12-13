American Red Cross: QC house fires on the rise

The American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois reports house fires are on the rise.

Volunteers responded to 10 house fires in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois from Monday, Nov. 22, through Monday, Dec. 6, the organization says.

Locations include but are not limited to Aledo on the Illinois side and Davenport on the Iowa side.

“In the past week, Red Cross volunteers helped 18 individuals, including 12 adults and six children, with temporary emergency housing, health services, disaster mental health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning,” a news release says.

Crews from the Davenport Fire Department responded to a total of three blazes over the weekend, one of which was late Friday afternoon, and the other two were early Sunday morning.

The American Red Cross urges people to deck the halls safely this holiday and offers these additional steps.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the American Red Cross’s dispatch line at 1-877-597-0747.

Find more fire safety tips here.

‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign

The Davenport Fire Department encourages the community to help them “Keep the Wreath Red” this holiday season. Learn more about this initiative here.