The American Water Charitable Foundation and Iowa American Water have announced the recipients of their 2023 State Strategic Impact Grants.

“We are delighted to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation in selecting organizations providing resources and programs that meet critical needs in the communities we serve,” said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water.

The State Strategic Impact grant program was launched in 2022 to help support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s communities. The grants focus on three pillars of giving: water, people and communities.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the generous support Hand in Hand has received from Iowa American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation. Your support is truly appreciated, and it’s making a meaningful impact on our mission of inclusion and empowerment,” said Ashley Hicks, Hand in Hand Director of Development and Events. “Your commitment to our cause is invaluable, and we thank you for being part of our mission. With this grant support, you’re helping us create a more inclusive community for people of all abilities in the Quad City area as well as supporting families.”

These organizations received grants totaling $35,000 this year:

• Center for Active Seniors

• Clinton Humane Society

• Dress for Success

• Family Resources – Clinton

• Friends of Martin Luther King

• Hand in Hand

• River Bend Food Bank

• River Cities Information & Referral Services

• YWCA – Clinton

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that shows the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate.

