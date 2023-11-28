Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Dog Park, located at 4701 Devils Glen Road, is closing due to increasing health concerns surrounding the spread of an infectious respiratory disease in dogs, the city announced Tuesday.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained. A reopening date has not been determined yet, the Bettendorf release said.

Crow Creek Dog Park at 4701 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

An unknown and potentially deadly contagious canine respiratory illness that began in one Western state this summer now spans more than a dozen states, the nation’s lead non-profit veterinary organization has reported.

As of Monday, the disease had been reported in 14 states stretching from Florida to California and the cause of the mysterious illness remained under investigation, American Veterinary Medical Association president Dr. Rena Carlson, told USA TODAY.

For updates on the Bettendorf dog park, click HERE.