Firehouse Bar and Grill in Davenport says that their prices have increased by 7% since the start of the pandemic two years ago this month.

Owner Rex Lawrence says that prices have been fluctuating, but in recent months, he’s felt the impacts of supply chain shortages.

“We couldn’t get bottles, so we had to get cans for one particular beer. Some people don’t like cans, but it’s either settle for cans or settle for nothing because that’s all we can get,” he said.

Lawrence says this has been just one of the many choices he’s had to make as a restaurant owner to maximize his business.

Since COVID-19 case numbers have lowered, Firehouse Bar and Grill also has been hit with another issue: supply chain shortages.

These shortages have caused Lawrence to look for new food retailers to buy from. He says eventually the cost will have to be passed on to customers.

“There’s a lot involved in raising prices — like redoing menus and putting signs out front,” he said. “To change those prices, there is quite a bit involved that all takes time. You have to settle for a little less profit and hope that prices go down.”

While Firehouse Bar and Grill (2006 Hickory Grove Rd., Davenport) says they have not yet been affected by rising gas prices, they have had to find ways to cut prices.

“I’m constantly looking for other suppliers to buy stuff from,” said Lawrence.