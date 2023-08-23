With soaring temperatures, many cities are taking precautions to protect their workers.

A majority of the Midwest is under an excessive heat watch this week, and the City of Bettendorf’s Community Development Team is delivering water to workers at some construction sites. Workers say this is a huge help to get through some of the hot days, and a member of the team says it’s essential to maintaining a safe work environment.

Workers will have to continue working in the extreme heat while it lasts, but to maintain a safe environment, they will slow down and drink plenty of water.