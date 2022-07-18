On July 17, 2022 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Ill.

The crash was between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins (who turned 34 today) of Clinton, Iowa and a southbound Horse Drawn Buggy, being operated by Lewis E. Weaver, 74, and Mary W. Weaver, 65, of rural Fulton, Ill.

The Weavers were exiting the intersection, while heading south on Millard Road when their buggy was struck by Jenkins’ vehicle, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s release Monday. The Weavers were ejected from their buggy as a result of the crash and had to be transported from the scene by Morrison EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton, the release said.

They were then flown to the University of Iowa Hospital for further treatment.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fulton Police Department and Illinois State Police along with Morrison EMS and Morrison Fire Department.