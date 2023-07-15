Lt. Col. John Dunlapp has taken the reins as the commander of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, near Burlington.

Dunlapp assumed the responsibility from Lt. Col. Jason Crist during a Change of Command Ceremony on Thursday, a news release says. Col. Santee Vasquez, the commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, officiated the event.

“It’s no secret that Iowa Army Ammunition Plant plays a critical role in supporting our nation’s munitions readiness,” Vasquez said. “IAAAP is lucky to have had Lt. Col. Crist at its helm these past two years, and I’m grateful to have shared in the opportunity to work alongside him as the Army provided readiness for today’s warfighter in the current strategic environment.

“Lt. Col. Dunlapp is now signing on with the right experience and knowledge to continue driving IAAAP forward supporting the joint warfighter of the future,” she added.

Dunlapp was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps from the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Louisville in Kentucky in Sept. 2005. Before becoming IAAAP’s commander, Dunlapp served as a Brigade Executive Officer, 1st Brigade, at the U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“I am honored to command IAAAP while building relationships with Greater Burlington, Middletown and Danville area partners as the plant continues to modernize,” Dunlapp said.

Dunlapp is a Louisville, Kentucky, native. He earned a bachelor's degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville and a master's in leadership and management from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant mission is to produce quality medium- and large-caliber munitions for the Joint Warfighter. IAAAP develops adaptable and scalable facilities and infrastructure within a safe, secure, modern, and process-driven industrial core that utilizes innovative technologies. IAAAP is a subordinate installation of the Joint Munitions Command.

JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.