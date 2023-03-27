Music legend Amy Grant is bringing her decades-long catalog of Christian and pop hits to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy Adler Theatre)

Grant became the first Contemporary Christian Music artist to have a platinum record, reach #1 on the pop charts, and perform at the Grammy Awards. Her 30+ year long career has seen her move between working as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.

Grant’s iconic voice became instantly memorable in both the Christian and pop music worlds. She has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. She’s had six No. 1 hits to date in her career, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian hits. Grant has received 6 Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. She was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby Baby”, with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation and fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. She performs national arena symphony Christmas tours every holiday season with long-time friend Michael W. Smith, as well as an annual Christmas residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with husband and country superstar Vince Gill.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 31 at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport and online here.