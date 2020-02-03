Amy Klobuchar makes final stop in Quad Cities before Iowa Caucus

Your Local Election Headquarters followed candidates with stops in town this weekend, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who spoke for a standing-room only crowd at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf on Saturday.

There, she highlighted that she wants to build on the Affordable Care Act and make improvements rather than axing it completely.

“For me, that is with a nonprofit public option that will create competition to bring premium prices down. Something Barack Obama wanted to do from the very beginning,” said Senator Klobuchar. “To me, that is taking on the pharmaceutical companies.”

Klobuchar also said she’s been surging in the Iowa polls, where she’s seen herself as high as third.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Davenport Saturday evening.