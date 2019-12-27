Amy Klobuchar to host meet and greet in Bettendorf this weekend

Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar returned to the Hawkeye State today to complete her tour of Iowa’s 99 counties.

After visiting Emmet, Kossuth and Humboldt Counties, Klobuchar is currently holding an event in Des Moines tonight to honor her completion of the tour.

Klobuchar will return to Scott County on Saturday for a meet and greet in Bettendorf following a campaign field office opening in Iowa City.

The meet and greet will begin 5:15 p.m. at Ross’ Restaurant, located at 2297 Falcon Avenue.

More information regarding Amy Klobuchar’s campaign trail is available on her official website.