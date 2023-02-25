Amy’s Gift, a Quad Cities Eating Disorders Consortium, will host a series of discussions in March to provide more education to the public about eating disorders and to bring additional support and understanding to those impacted, according to a news release.

“Eating disorders are a serious mental illness and no one should face it alone,” says Stephanie

Burrough, community relations specialist at UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center. “It is

our ongoing mission to make these life-changing resources available for all in order to improve

the health and well-being of our community.”



“Ethical Considerations in Outpatient Eating Disorder Treatment” is a free, educational event featuring guest speaker, Kathleen O’Connor, LCPC, LMHC, founder of Ailm Therapy, a private practice specializing in the treatment of eating disorders. Presentation offerings will be

geared toward clinical providers and outpatient mental health practitioners. O’Connor will discuss the ethical decisions when it comes to providing care to someone with an

eating disorder and recognizing when a patient’s needs are outside the scope of practice and

how to proceed.

The presentation will be noon until 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Birchwood Fields Learning Center, 4620 E. 53rd St., Davenport, as well as online. To register for this free event, contact Stephanie Burrough at info@amysgift.com. Deadline is Friday.

“School Athletes and Eating Disorders” will focus on education and awareness of eating

disorders in school athletes. Athletes are two to three more times likely to develop an eating disorder than the general population as student athletes are exposed to pressures including appearance, diet and weight requirements, the release says.

Presentations will be tailored to athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers, social workers, nurses, counselors, teachers and administrators. Presentations will be given by Paula Quatromoni, DSC, RD, department chair of Health and Human Sciences and a tenured associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Boston University, and Rachael Steil, author of “Running in Silence.”

The presentation will 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. To register, contact Julie Cox at 309-736-1111 or email julie.cox@riroe.com. Cost is $35. Deadline to register is March 1.

“The 3 R’s of Disordered Eating in Sports: One Athlete’s Story of Recovery” is a free discussion on athletes and eating disorders for students, parents advocates and the general public. During this discussion, Rachael Steil, author of “Running in Silence,” hopes attendees will walk away with a better understanding of eating disorders and inspire others to speak up for themselves or others.

The presentation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.. To register for this free event, contact Stephanie Burrough at 563-742-2455 or email info@amysgift.com.