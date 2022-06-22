Inflation is affecting everyone’s pockets, from buying groceries to the price at the pump. The price of some tech schools and academies also are going up.

That’s the case for New Style Hair Academy in Moline. The academy now is paying more for hair products and the tools its students need.

Owner Miguel Rosas is trying to find different ways to make profits without hurting his students. But now inflation’s impact will be felt by his customers.

“I wouldn’t raise prices on our tuition, but we are going to be raising prices on our haircuts – not by a lot, just by a couple of dollars. Right now we only charge $7 for military and seniors. We’re going to raise it to $9,” said Rosas. “I feel like that’s not really going to hurt no one too much. But that will help us when you add it all up.”

He has noticed the prices for shampoo, conditioner and other products have gone up.

“Our shampoo – the products that we’re putting on our clients’ hair that we don’t charge them for – that’s kinda the reason why we have to raise our prices here at the school. Because a lot of our products are going up $3 to $7 each item. For example, a pair of clippers. We may have gotten them in the past for $100. Now they’re about $130 and that’s just one clipper.”

Rosas said he’s also noticed more families have gone to get hair cuts because they offer the better prices.