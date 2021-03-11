An organization in Muscatine that helps immigrant families in Iowa celebrates 20 years of service

An organization that helps immigrant families in Iowa celebrates 20 years of service.

The Diversity Service Center of Iowa opened its doors in March of 2001.

Its goal is to help families legalize their immigration status.

The center has helped more than 4,000 families over the years.

Rosa Mendoza is the director and says the center has more goals to reach.

“Partner up with community college in regards to providing English as a second language classes you know refering our clients to them so making more partnerships so there could be more services for our constituents,” said Mendoza.

We spoke with a family helped by the Diversity Service Center.

Annie Vah is a woman who fled her native country of Liberia and left her kids behind. She fled Liberia while her country was at war and her sons were four years old.

“They were just a baby when I left when the war broke out in my country and I flee to another place so I was there then I came over here,” said Vah

The Diversity Service Center of Iowa in Muscatine helped Annie bring her sons to the United States.

“They showed me the process had to do you know everything I fight for my kids, they were there for me for three in a half years,” said Vah.

After filing paperwork and DNA samples, she was finally able to see her sons.

“I was so excited, I was so happy,” said Vah. “One has been here for 1 year and 6 months and one been here for 1 year and one month,” said Vah.

Annie says she no longer has to worry about her twins being in danger.

“It was tough, it was really tough but I’m so happy that they’re here with me,” said Vah.

The center’s director is asking for donations to continue helping families as a way to celebrate the anniversary.