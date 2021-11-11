Analog and Lopiez in Moline go all out in spreading awesome holiday cheer

Analog II and Lopiez in Moline are decked out for the holidays, at 1405 5th Ave.

Analog Arcade Bar and Lopiez Pizza, 1405 5th Ave., Moline, are spreading maximum holiday cheer with their new holiday pop-up, “Super Awesome Christmas Time,” which formally runs from November 27th through December 31st.

This pop-up features over 30,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa, and much more.

“Since a lot of people couldn’t celebrate the holidays like they wanted to in 2020, we wanted to go really big this year,” Analog co-owner Dan Bush said this week. “We wanted to give people a chance to reconnect with their friends, co-workers, and loved ones.”

About 80 percent of the decorations are already up now (in time for the Friday and Saturday Holiday Hop in downtown Moline), but the programming/music/cocktails and such don’t start until Nov. 27, Bush said.

Part of the decorations at Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Moline.

This event is open Tuesday through Sunday and is family-friendly until 9 p.m., with DJ’s on Friday and Saturday nights through the five-week run. For more information, visit their Facebook page.