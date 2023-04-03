Analog II at 1405 5th Ave., Moline, will be rebranded to Analog Pizza & Arcade starting in May 2023.

In addition to offering a variety of pizzas and appetizers, they will also be adding a 3,000-square-foot patio that will be opening in June, according to an analog release Monday.

“We are really excited to add a patio like we have at Armored Gardens in Downtown Davenport, another one of our concepts,” said Analog co-owner Dan Bush. “Analog has always been seen as more of a winter place, and this will make us a destination all year long.”

Analog II at 1405 5th Ave., Moline, is known for going all out in holiday decorations.

Lopiez Pizza will be ceasing operations at the end of April, ending their two-year residency. “We lost our pizza vendor during COVID and Lopiez agreed to help us out to keep us up and running,” Analog co-owner Devon Wiese said Monday. “They got us out of a bind and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

“The Analog crew has treated us like family since before we opened the first Lopiez. We can’t thank them enough for the opportunity and learning experience of opening a store in Moline,” Lopiez co-owner Andrew Lopez said in the release. “We are excited for the growth of both companies.”

Customers can still get their Lopiez fix at their two Davenport locations — 429 E. 3rd St., and 2832 Brady St.

A few of the arcade games at Analog II in downtown Moline.

Analog’s Moline location has been open since 2019 and is billed as the area’s most affordable arcade, offering over 50 arcade and pinball games on two floors. They also offer a full bar with 20 drafts and is one of the area’s best options for parties and events. The space is welcome to all ages each night until 9 p.m., when the venue becomes 21+.

Analog Pizza & Arcade is currently hiring for kitchen positions, with hours available starting on May 1. For more information, check out their website HERE.