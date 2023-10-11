Analog Pizza & Arcade in Moline is bringing back their Christmas pop-up, “Super Awesome Christmas Time,” for its third year.

It is from Nov. 1st to Dec. 31st at their Moline Centre location, 1405 5th Ave., and is the largest holiday pop-up in the Quad Cities, says Analog co-owner Dan Bush.

The splashy displays include over 35,000 Christmas lights, 1,500 feet of tinsel, over 30 blow-ups, specialty cocktails, and much more.

“This is the biggest event we throw all year. It is family-friendly until 9 p.m. and we are adding a Winter Wonderland on our brand-new patio for those looking to brave the cold,” Bush said in recent release. “We want to give people a chance to reconnect with their friends, co-workers, and loved ones, and Analog Pizza & Arcade is the perfect place to do just that.”

Analog Pizza & Arcade is a concept by Bummer City, the hospitality and creative studio behind Armored Gardens, Devon’s Complaint Dept., and Analog Arcade Bar in Davenport. Bummer City’s mission is to make the Quad Cities as fun as humanly possible.

This year, Analog is adding special programming including a caroling night with the Assumption High School Choir, Winter Princess Pizza Party (Nov. 4), cookie decorating, Christmas Movie Trivia Night, Ugly Christmas Sweater Skeeball Tournament hosted by B100, and much more.

