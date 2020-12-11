And the No. 1 alcoholic beverage brand in Iowa is…

None of the above pictured. But we work with what we’ve got, right?

Black Velvet Canadian whiskey led the way in 2020 with 402,541 gallons sold, according to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division report released Friday.

.@IowaABD just dropped my favorite report!!!



The 2020 Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division report is here.



Sadly, BV is still the king in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/tLXlZagLKw — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) December 11, 2020

Vodka topped the distilled spirit list overall in terms of volume (1,726,136 gallons), but whiskey led the sales numbers ($120,769,371).

Click here to download and examine the full report: https://t.co/35BAZYJ5DZ

And as for that picture above, three of those brands actually made the Top 25 in Iowa: Seagram’s 7 (16th), Hennessy (20th) and Jose Cuervo (24th).