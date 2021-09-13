Andalusia Road construction begins

The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun construction on Andalusia Road from Illinois 92 (Centennial Expressway) in Rock Island to U. S. Route 67 in Milan.

The project will include patching, milling and resurfacing the 2.3-mile section of Andalusia Road, says a news release from the IDOT. Valley Construction of Rock Island is the contractor of the $1.1 million project, which is anticipated to be completed in mid-November.

Drivers can expect delays, should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, the release says. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.