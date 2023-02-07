Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) has announced his committee assignments for the 103rd General Assembly.

Senator Anderson will serve on the Agriculture, Energy and Public Utilities, Health and Human Services and Appropriations-Public Safety & Infrastructure Committees. He will also serve as the Minority Spokesperson on the Executive, Assignments and Special Committee on Pensions.

“Committees are an important part of the government process and a way for us as legislators to hear more about legislation, interact with bill sponsors, and ask questions of both proponents and opponents of the bill before us,” said Senator Anderson. “As the spokesperson on these committees, I will give Republicans a voice at the table and advocate not only for the best interests of my district, but what the Senate Republican Caucus believes is best for constituents across the state as a whole.”

The Senate Executive Committee deals with some of the most critical and controversial pieces of legislation in the Senate. The Committee on Assignments refers bills to the appropriate committee based on the subject matter. Senator Anderson was appointed to serve as the Caucus Chair for the 103rd General Assembly. The Caucus Chair helps lead caucus meetings, develops policies and strategies for members of the caucus and leads legislative efforts.