State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) and State Representative Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) joined Aledo Main Street members and area constituents Tuesday for a grand opening event and ribbon cutting at their new joint district office.

“Aledo is a great community and with the changing of the maps, our district office needed to be relocated to better fit the needs of the constituents across the 47th District,” said Anderson. “The perfect opportunity came about with the remodeling of the historic Button Building in downtown Aledo and we are thrilled to be here.”

The new district office at 103 N. College Ave., Suite 201, opened in January 2023, but the official grand opening day allowed guests to tour the new office and meet with staff and elected officials while enjoying refreshments over the lunch hour.

“I’m excited to partner with Senator Anderson to open our Aledo District Office to better serve the needs of constituents in the northern part of the district. I look forward to holding regular office hours here and encourage area residents to visit us for assistance with any state concern or question,” said Hammond.

The new Aledo District Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are available or appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 309-230-7584.

Hammond and Anderson also share a joint district office in Macomb, 331 N. Lafayette St., P.O. Box 170, Macomb, IL 61455. For constituent services at the Macomb location, call 309-836-2707.