Andover announces bands lineup for June festival

Bands announced for Andover’s 185th Anniversary+One Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 5, and 6, include Blackhawk Pipes & Drums, Miracle Bluegrass Band, Orion Community Band, Bix Youth Jazz Band and Mo’s Garage Band.

The festival theme is “Where Tradition Meets Progress. It also will feature a grand parade at 1 p.m. Saturday; craft and vendor market; quilt, tractor and car shows; kids’ activities; and fireworks over the lake at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday there will be a community worship service and memorial and tribute to veterans.

Details for all events are available at andovertourism.com/Junefestival.