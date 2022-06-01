Two days of events, known as Andover Adventures, start this weekend. The event this Saturday, June 4, has the theme of Andover Days Past & Present.

Activities include a 1k and 5k bicycle ride, which runs from 9 a.m.-noon, concessions open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A photo scavenger hunt and open houses at Andover Historic Sites will be 10 a.m. until noon.

Orion High School Robotics Team demonstrations will be10:45 a.m. until noon and an Outlaws Baseball Tournament will be in the afternoon and evening.

The second event will be on Saturday, June 11, with a pork chop supper and ice cream social from 5-8 p.m.; Miracle Bluegrass Band, 5-5:45 p.m.; and Orion Community Band will play at 6 p.m. For more information and details, visit here.