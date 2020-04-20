1  of  5
Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival postponed to next year

Local News
Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival has been postponed to June 5th – June 7th, 2021, amidst the outbreak.

The event will be called Andover’s 185th Anniversary+One Festival and will continue to feature most of the venues that were planned for this year’s event. 

A grand parade will be held on Saturday, June 7th, at 1 p.m. The theme of the parade is “Where Tradition Meets Progress.”

Organized by the Andover Tourism Council and Andover Village Board, the event feature venues such as a 5K race, craft, and vendor market, quilt show, tractor show, car show, band concerts, baseball tournament, a salute to veterans, a variety of food and activities for kids. 

More information can be found here.

