Andrea Talentino will be inaugurated as the ninth president of Augustana College on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2022, the college board of trustees has announced. The ceremony will coincide with Augustana Homecoming weekend.



“We are planning a big weekend to show our collective support for Andrea and her administration,” John Murabito ‘80, chair of the board and of the presidential search committee, said in a Monday college release. “We anticipate alumni, friends, students, faculty and staff will join in the celebration.”



In addition to aligning with the Homecoming and class reunions, the board of trustees will hold its fall meeting at that time. This will help enable participation in the installation ceremony from Augustana’s trustees, who live and work in communities across the country,



An inauguration committee, a schedule of activities and a list of speakers for inauguration weekend will be announced this spring. The schedule will be released this summer.

Dr. Andrea Talentino will be the ninth president of Augustana College (photo courtesy of Kirby Stockwell, Augustana College).

Murabito also announced a Transition Committee on Monday. Made up of college trustees, faculty and administrators, this committee will support and assist Talentino in her new role, especially as she begins meeting with alumni, corporate and non-profit community leaders and groups, donors, foundations, local officeholders and policy makers.



The Transition Committee will be co-chaired by Trustee Chris Coulter ‘94, of Peoria, Ill., and W. Kent Barnds, Augustana executive vice president.



Coulter said the committee would act as a support network for Talentino and help her make meaningful connections with important stakeholders beyond the campus, the release said.

In early December, the provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. was named the next president of Augustana in Rock Island. Talentino will be the ninth (and first female) president in the college’s 161-year history, effective July 1, 2022.

Before arriving at Nazareth in 2017, she served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont. Prior to that, she was an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey. She also held a faculty position at Tulane University and did a postdoc at Princeton University.

Talentino earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Yale University and completed a master’s and doctorate in political science from UCLA. While serving as dean at Norwich, she earned an MBA with a concentration in organizational leadership.