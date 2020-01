At about 8:30 Thursday morning, the Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at a house in the 3900 block of 15th Street B.

When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the 1 story home. The fire was discovered to be mostly contained to the attic. It was extinguished within 30 minutes, although crews remained on the scene for nearly 2 hours until the investigation was complete. An electrical box in a utility room below the attic was determined to be the cause of the fire.