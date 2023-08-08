The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCCQC) is hosting a free concert featuring an out gay singer from Branson.

Andy Anderson will perform at MCCQC on Saturday, August 12th at 7 p.m. A free-will offering for Anderson will be collected. The church is located at 2930 W. Locust Street in Davenport.

Anderson hails from New York City and has a vocal performance degree from the University of Arkansas. He is currently performing in Branson, Missouri. “Music has always been my passion. It has the ability to totally transform and bring hope to anyone who hears me. My mother says I was singing in the womb! There was never a time in my life that I wasn’t singing.”

Anderson experienced abuse from traditional religion but that formed his faith rather than shaking it. One of his favorite expressions is “healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls your life.” He enjoys performing all types of music and two of his favorite singers are Josh Groban and Billie Elish. “I have a gift and I look forward to sharing with the people in the Quad Cities.”

Anderson will also sing as part of the message, “One God – No Shame” during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, August 13th at MCCQC.

For more information about MCC QC, visit their website, Facebook page or call (563) 940-9630.