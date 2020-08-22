Andy McCray, Pat Baldwin go “Over the Edge” for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley kicked off its 3rd annual Over The Edge event today in Davenport.

80 people will rappel 140-feet down The Hotel Blackhawk. Today Local 4’s chief meteorologist Andy McCray and general manager Pat Baldwin made their way down the building, all in the name of charity.

Money raised from the event supports kids with a one-on-one mentoring program. You can still donate to the cause and learn more about the program on the Big Brothers, Big Sisters website.

At last check, this year’s event raised more than $100,000 so far. That’s enough to help at least 100 kids.