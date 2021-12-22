Andy Sokolovich named interim president for Clinton Regional Development Corporation

Andy Sokolovich, Vice President of Economic Development for the Clinton Regional Development Corporation (CRDC), has been named interim president effective Dec. 21, 2021.

The CRDC is a bi-state, non-profit public-private partnership, providing economic development services in communities throughout the Greater Clinton region. Sokolovich replaces Erin M. Cole, the organization’s former president & CEO. After her three years of service, Cole left the position, rejoining the U.S. Department of Commerce/U.S. Commercial Service.

The CRDC hired Sokolovich in 2016 as the Existing Industry Manager. Within the role, Sokolovich has

worked with regional business partners to secure both state and local incentives, supporting over $500 million in capital investment through company expansions, according to a Wednesday release. He will build on that work to grow relationships with existing industries, economic development partners and collaborate with future-focused community organizations such as the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce to advance the economic condition across the region.

“I am excited to serve the CRDC in this capacity. Since arriving in Clinton in 2012, I have grown to love the community and consider the region my home,” Sokolovich, a Clinton resident, said in the release. “To say that I have skin in the game would be accurate. I am raising my family here, my children are educated here, and I want nothing more than to support our community’s continued economic growth, enhanced quality of life, and overall well-being.”

“Many Clinton Region business leaders already know Sokolovich and consider his position as an extension of their staff, assisting with business expansion efforts and workforce development,” Paula Steward, CRDC Board Chair, said in the release. “I want to thank Erin M. Cole for her time at the CRDC and wish to assure the community and our investors that the organization is in great hands with Andy Sokolovich.”

