Animal adoption center closes temporarily because of COVID-19; adoptions continue curbside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To maintain high standards of safety for staff, volunteers, public, clients, and animals, and to decrease the possibly of spreading COVID-19, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is temporarily closing its Adoption & Education Center to the public. 

The QCAWC adoption program has changed from in-person to curbside appointment-based, according to a message from the center. Interested adopters should call 309-787-6830, select Option #1, leave their name, the animal’s name they are interested in adopting, and their phone number including area code.

All calls received by 4 p.m. will be returned on the same business day, the release says.

Donations still will be accepted. Donation drop-off totes are available at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. Donors with monetary donations should knock for assistance.·

The food pantry will be available in the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center in the vestibule from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.

All humane education events scheduled at the QCAWC Adoption & Education and off-site have been cancelled or postponed. Volunteer orientation and training for new volunteers has been canceled for January. QCAWC will re-evaluate holding February training as the date becomes closer.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories