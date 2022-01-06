Animal adoption center closes temporarily because of COVID-19; adoptions continue curbside

To maintain high standards of safety for staff, volunteers, public, clients, and animals, and to decrease the possibly of spreading COVID-19, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is temporarily closing its Adoption & Education Center to the public.

The QCAWC adoption program has changed from in-person to curbside appointment-based, according to a message from the center. Interested adopters should call 309-787-6830, select Option #1, leave their name, the animal’s name they are interested in adopting, and their phone number including area code.

All calls received by 4 p.m. will be returned on the same business day, the release says.

Donations still will be accepted. Donation drop-off totes are available at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. Donors with monetary donations should knock for assistance.·

The food pantry will be available in the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center in the vestibule from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.

All humane education events scheduled at the QCAWC Adoption & Education and off-site have been cancelled or postponed. Volunteer orientation and training for new volunteers has been canceled for January. QCAWC will re-evaluate holding February training as the date becomes closer.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.