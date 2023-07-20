Due to a kennel area remodel and issues beyond their control, the first day of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Kids Crafting Day Friday, July 21st has been cancelled, the center announced Thursday.

Nika is a 3-year-old kitten available for adoption at Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

At this time, they plan on still holding the Kids Crafting Day on Saturday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. QCAWC is celebrating National Craft for Your Local Shelter Day with the Kids Crafting Day, at the center, 712 2nd Ave. W, Milan.

The QCAWC will have a variety of arts and crafts stations set up in the QCAWC Education Center and invite you and your family to come “make some pawesome enrichment toys for shelter animals,” the center announcement said. The QCAWC will be closed Friday due to its remodel.

Children under the age of 16 on Saturday must be accompanied by an adult. Saturday hours are noon to 5 p.m. For any questions, you can contact the Community Outreach Coordinator at cameron@qcawc.org.