For the safety of clients, volunteers, and team, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Curbside Wellness Clinic will be held inside when the outside temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or below, according to a news release.

More information about the Wellness Clinic services is on the QCAWC Website.

The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center Adoption and Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.

For more information, visit www.qcawc.org.