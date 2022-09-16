Niabi Zoo’s 4th-annual Animal Art Show and Sale continues this weekend and next.

Don’t miss your chance to get your very own original piece of art, created by a talented local artist and your favorite Niabi Zoo residents! Original art by a wide variety of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, as well as Sept. 24-25. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).

One of the animal-created artworks on sale at Niabi Zoo. Coal Valley.

All artwork is original (no copies or prints) with prices starting at $10. Each piece of art comes with a certificate of authenticity and the animals’ artwork also comes with a biography of the animal that completed the piece and how it was accomplished, according to a Friday zoo release.

Along with art from some of our accomplished animal artists — such as Twiga the Giraffe, Monique the Sloth, and Kito, and Niabi’s four-year old Rhino — the zoo is introducing art from first-time animal artists. Kanoni the Ostrich “is proving to be a talented paintbrush artist and we will have lovely footwork art from two of our newest family groups – our fennec foxes and Amur leopards,” the release said.

A giraffe-created painting at Niabi Zoo, for the art show this weekend and next.

Importantly, the animal artists will reap the benefits of the art show as 100% of the proceeds will go to support Niabi’s animal enrichment program. This means that the zoo will be able to purchase a whole host of specialized enrichment devices for animals to interact with and enjoy, Niabi said.

“Our animals (facilitated by their keepers) have been busy creating some amazing artwork, so we hope you’ll mark your calendars and come on out to purchase some unique animal art to add to your collection, adorn your home or office, or to give as a one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone,” zoo director Lee Jackson said.

For more information, visit the zoo website.