Animal organizations are in need of foster parents

Animal shelters are running out of space, they say people are returning animals they adopted during the pandemic.

The Scott County Humane Society has more numbers than usual which is why they’re promoting its foster program.

“We’ve been putting the word out we put resources dedicate employees to that program so that program is starting to grow and continue to grow again it’s very vitale to this organization,” said Bob Citrullo, Scott County Humane Society Interim Executive Director.

They provide foster parents with everything they may need to take care of the animals until they find a forever home.

It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources is a new non-profit organization that’s based out in Muscatine. They rescue animals from different states not just from Iowa or Illinois and are struggling trying to find foster parents.

“This time of year its hard to get fosters to step up because it’s summer vacation time so in addition to the pandemic is getting to where people are getting more comfortable going back to work things are opening up and people are traveling again so we just don’t have the foster resource we had the last few months,” said Meagan Koehler, President of It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources.

Karen Hartman is one of the nine active foster parents the non-profit currently has.

“It’s actually one of the most rewarding things you can do, working with the dogs and doing some simple training with them and giving them the love and pactience that they need and just seeing them blossom and becoming an adoptable dog within a weeks time is just pretty amazing,” said Hartman.

The non-profit has saved animals from states that have kill shelter.