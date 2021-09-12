Animal rescues from Eastern Iowa come together to help the Humane Society of Louisiana

Animal rescues from Eastern Iowa come together to help animal shelters in Louisiana

Animal rescues from Eastern Iowa are coming together with the purpose to help animal shelters in Louisiana that were affected by Hurricane Ida.



Meagan Koehler founder of It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources is one of many organizations that’s collecting animal food for the Humane Society of Louisiana.



Many have been dropping off donations, one of them was Beth VanZandt from For Pets’ Sake a pet food pantry.



“Just thought we would take some of what we have been given from the public to help out It Takes A Village and to help out the Hurricane Ida folks,” said VanZandt. “When the derecho hit we took about 5,000 pounds worth of food to Cedar Rapids and handed it out in two hours there’s a need every time there’s a disaster.”



Food donations can be dropped off at different locations.



“Pet Smart in Davenport they are collecting donations, Canine Corner in Cedar Rapids they have a pod storage unit set up to collect donations,” said Koehler.



Koehler says she glad people have been generous when it comes to helping a man’s best friend.



Pet food donations will continue to be accepted at Hy-Vee in Muscatine Weekdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Pet Smart in Davenport during business hours