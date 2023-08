The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC,) and Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island will present Doggy Days from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Ten percent of beer sales and all “pup cups” and raffle proceeds will be donated back to QCAWC. You must be 21 to attend.

Bent River is at 512 24th St in Rock Island.

For more information, visit here.