The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold a low-cost mobile vaccine clinic from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave., Silvis.

For a list of vaccines and preventative products for this mobile clinic, visit here. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Avenue in Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.