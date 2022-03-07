The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center is no longer doing curbside adoptions. The facility at 724 2nd Ave., Milan, is open for adoptions.

Adoption Center hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Tuesday.

How to help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Volunteer: Training is held the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for volunteer orientation with Patti McRae, 309-787-6830, option 3, extension 13, or email at patti@qcawc.org

Volunteer opportunities are available:

Administrative

Foster care

Fundraising

Walking dogs

Socializing with cats

Reading to animals

Education

Special events

Animal enrichment

Clinic assistance – contact Janell 309-553-4998 or janell@qcawc.org

Adopt: Learn more here.

Donate: Learn more here.