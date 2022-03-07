The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center is no longer doing curbside adoptions. The facility at 724 2nd Ave., Milan, is open for adoptions.

Adoption Center hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Tuesday.

How to help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Volunteer: Training is held the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for volunteer orientation with Patti McRae, 309-787-6830, option 3, extension 13, or email at patti@qcawc.org 

Volunteer opportunities are available: 

  • Administrative 
  • Foster care                                                                                                      
  • Fundraising 
  • Walking dogs 
  • Socializing with cats 
  • Reading to animals 
  • Education 
  • Special events 
  • Animal enrichment 
  • Clinic assistance – contact Janell 309-553-4998 or janell@qcawc.org 

Adopt: Learn more here.

Donate: Learn more here.