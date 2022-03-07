The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center is no longer doing curbside adoptions. The facility at 724 2nd Ave., Milan, is open for adoptions.
Adoption Center hours are: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Tuesday.
How to help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center
Volunteer: Training is held the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required for volunteer orientation with Patti McRae, 309-787-6830, option 3, extension 13, or email at patti@qcawc.org
Volunteer opportunities are available:
- Administrative
- Foster care
- Fundraising
- Walking dogs
- Socializing with cats
- Reading to animals
- Education
- Special events
- Animal enrichment
- Clinic assistance – contact Janell 309-553-4998 or janell@qcawc.org
Adopt: Learn more here.
Donate: Learn more here.