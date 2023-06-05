The Quad City Animal Welfare Center seeks volunteers to foster dogs, puppies, kittens, mother animals, adult cats, and small animals, according to a news release.

Animals may be placed in foster homes for a variety of reasons: Illness, injury, too young for adoption, etc. “By offering your time, energy, love, and home to an animal in need, you help prepare them for adoption into a permanent home. You also create valuable space in the shelter to accommodate other animals,” the release says.

Fostering may be needed anywhere from a few days to a few months.

The Quad City Animal Welfare will supply you with all the resources. The QCAWC will hold a foster orientation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at The QCAWC Adoption & Education Center, 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

For more information, contact Amber, QCAWC cat care manager, at 309-787-6830, Option 3, extension 15, or email her at amber@qcawc.org.

For more information, visit here. You also can visit the Facebook page here.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan, and its Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.

QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977.