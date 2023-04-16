The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, seeks volunteers to foster kittens, mother cats, other adult cats, and small animals. Animals may be placed in foster homes for a variety of reasons: Illness, injury, or they may be too young for adoption, for example, according to the center.

For more information about fostering cats, kittens, and small animals, attend the foster orientation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. You must register by calling Amber at 309-787-6830, Option 3, Extension15, or email her at amber@qcawc.org. Also, the center asks that potential fosters complete and submit the QCAWC Foster Application.

By offering your time, energy, love, and home to an animal in need, you help prepare them for adoption into a permanent home. You also create valuable space in the shelter to accommodate other animals. Fostering may be needed anywhere from a few days to a few months. “Just let us know what works for you,” according to the center.