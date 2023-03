To help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center prepare for the arrival of kittens, the public is invited to a “kitten shower” from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center, 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

Among the features will be refreshments, raffles, games and adoption specials. To see the Kitten Wish List and for more information, visit here.