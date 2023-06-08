June is National Microchipping Month and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is celebrating by offering $10 microchipping for the entire month of June, a news release says.

A microchip is a tiny chip implanted with a needle behind the shoulder blades and under the skin of your pet. Microchipping is permanent identification.

The QCAWC Drive-Up Clinic will be every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. For more information, visit here.

The QCAWC Mobile Microchip Clinic will be at Midwest Ale Works on Sunday, June 11, from noon until 3 p.m. Midwest Ale Works is at 537 12th Ave., East Moline.

For more information, visit here.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.