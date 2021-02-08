Animals still in need of adoption following Quad Cities Puppy Bowl

Some puppies that need a forever home showed off their skills at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Friday.

This year’s Puppy Bowl featured five little dogs.

There was supposed to be six, but one was adopted a day prior to the event.

The Quad Cities Puppy Bowl is held every year by managers to encourage the public to adopt some of their puppies.

“There’s so many puppies out there that need help, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Quad City Animal Welfcare Center Executive Director Patti McRae. “We’re trying to help any animal, really, but puppies especially need a home. They need to be with their family. They shouldn’t be in shelters.”

The shelter expects 13 more puppies in need of adoption to arrive this week. Follow the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Facebook for updates.

More information about the adoption process is here.