Anna Schroeder accepts plea deal for 2nd degree murder

Anna Schroeder won’t be heading to trial now since she plead guilty today to second degree murder.



She was originally charged with first degree murder arson, and concealing a death. Those charges were all dismissed. Under the new charge she could face anywhere from four to 20 years in prison.

Police say Anna Schroeder and her girlfriend killed her mother 53 year old Peggy Schroeder, because she didn’t approve of their relationship, then set fire to the house to conceal the crime.

More than two years later a judge dismissed two counts of first degree murder, one count of arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

James Mertes, Schroeder’s Attorney says, “We’re pleased with this outcome. We believe that this outcome was the result of balancing a number if important issues, we think the state took a very thoughtful approach to the evaluation of this case.”

Mertes says, there were a number of factors that lead to the plea deal.

“The police officers who interrogated my client were fully aware that she had the right to remain silent, yet when she asserted her right to remain silent, they persisted in questioning her ultimately the judge made the correct ruling,” says Mertes.

The courtroom was filled friends and family of Peggy Schroeder, who were emotional during today’s proceedings. Her sister, Charlene Wilkinson says she doesn’t believe justice was served.

“This is not a spur of the moment thing, this is something those two girls, Rachael Helms, and Anna premeditated followed through and murdered my sister, and I don’t feel as if justice is being served”, says Wilkinson. “So I am disappointed that it’s not going to be a jury trail, because I feel like everybody needs to know how horrific this act was, Because I’ll guarantee you one hundred percent without a doubt if Anna did not know Rachel Helms, my sister would still be here today. “

Wilkinson says there’s not a day that goes by where she is not thinking of her sister, in fact she wears a necklace with her ashes.”

“I think about her every single day, she’s giving me the strength to maintain, She’s giving me the strength to be her voice,” says Wilkinson.

Schroeder sentencing is set for May. Meanwhile Schroeder;s girlfriend, Rachel Helms is charged with attempting to conceal a murder. Her trial is set for February 18th.