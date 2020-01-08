Anna Schroeder will face 4-20 years for murder of mother after plea agreement

The state and Anna Schroeder’s attorney agreed to a plea deal in her murder case on Wednesday.

Schroeder will be charged with second degree murder in the killing of her mother in July 2017. She originally was accused of first degree murder. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Anna will face 4 to 20 years.

53-year-old Peggy Schroeder was found dead in a house fire in Morrison near West Park and Willow streets in Morrison. She had been shot in the head.

Anna Schroeder’s girlfriend, Rachel Helm, was charged with attempting to conceal the murder. Officials say they started the fire to cover up the crime.