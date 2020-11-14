Annual Christmas Star program begins in planetarium

The Donald A Schaefer Planetarium at Bettendorf High School will be showing their annual Christmas Star program beginning Dec. 13.

The show will run at 7 p.m. every night through Dec. 20. Because seating is very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, two additional shows have been added as matinees at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and 20.

The Christmas Star is a tradition at the school dating back to 1974. The show is free, but reservations are required with the Activities Office at 563-332-4516.

The script was derived from scientific and theological research. The program was narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium. Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas” are the background music.

The planetarium has undergone major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original star ball was removed and replaced with two fisheye projectors. These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area.

This one of a kind show was programmed to highlight the capabilities of the new immersive system. Included are the use of 3D videos and images produced and developed by our own planetarium staff.

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium serves upwards of 7,000 visitors annually. Much of its use has been for high-school students through science, social studies, and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons.

COVID-19 restrictions:

Masks must be worn at all times when visitors are on the school campus.

● The use of hand sanitizer when entering the building is expected of all guests.

● The planetarium will be sanitized before and after every show.

● All guests must register in advance. Groups will be seated together with other groups socially distanced.