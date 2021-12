Since 1986, the Geneseo Christmas Walk has been a popular holiday tradition, with breathtaking Christmas light displays, downtown living windows, luminaries at the city park and the lighted parade. The City of Geneseo is bringing it back, and Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about this years Christmas Walk.

You can find out more about the Geneseo Christmas Walk om our website at OurQuadCities.com.